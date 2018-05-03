Trout went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and his 11th home run of the season in Wednesday's 10-7 win over Baltimore.

The Orioles' pitching staff worked around the superstar Tuesday (0-for-1 with four walks), but Dylan Bundy diverted from that plan, grooving a mid-90's fastball right down the middle that Trout demolished 443 feet into the Southern California night. The 26-year-old has been a five-category stud this season, posting a .292 batting average to go along with 31 runs, 11 homers, 19 RBI and five steals in just 30 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories