Angels' Mike Trout: Crushes 11th homer Wednesday
Trout went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and his 11th home run of the season in Wednesday's 10-7 win over Baltimore.
The Orioles' pitching staff worked around the superstar Tuesday (0-for-1 with four walks), but Dylan Bundy diverted from that plan, grooving a mid-90's fastball right down the middle that Trout demolished 443 feet into the Southern California night. The 26-year-old has been a five-category stud this season, posting a .292 batting average to go along with 31 runs, 11 homers, 19 RBI and five steals in just 30 games.
