Angels' Mike Trout: Crushes 24th homer of season Friday

Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday against the Orioles.

Trout hit his 24th blast of the year to extend the Angels lead to three runs in the fifth inning of a road loss. He continues to be the elite performer that fantasy owners expected, and despite his missed time earlier in the year, his numbers are simply jaw-dropping.

