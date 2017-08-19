Angels' Mike Trout: Crushes 24th homer of season Friday
Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday against the Orioles.
Trout hit his 24th blast of the year to extend the Angels lead to three runs in the fifth inning of a road loss. He continues to be the elite performer that fantasy owners expected, and despite his missed time earlier in the year, his numbers are simply jaw-dropping.
