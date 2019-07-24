Angels' Mike Trout: Crushes another home run

Trout went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers.

Trout took Kenta Maeda deep in the fifth inning, launching a 454-foot moonshot to left field. He also contributed with his arm, firing a 260-foot rocket from center field to nab Max Muncy at the plate in the second inning. The perennial MVP candidate has now homered in three straight games and has launched 11 long balls in the month of July to lift his AL-leading total to 33.

