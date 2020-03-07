Play

Angels' Mike Trout: Crushes first spring home run

Trout went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's Cactus League game against Kansas City.

Trout smoked the long ball to deep left field in the third inning off right-hander Jorge Lopez. It figures to be the first of many balls Trout will punish in 2020 as he vies for another MVP award. Trout is batting .333 (5-for-15) this spring.

