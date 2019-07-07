Angels' Mike Trout: Crushes two homers

Trout went 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Houston.

Trout has already knocked six homers with 10 RBI in just six contests in July. He's clobbered 28 long balls with a terrific 1.098 OPS and 67 RBI this season. Trout is having yet another MVP-worthy campaign.

