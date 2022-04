Trout went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

Trout was the only Angel to get to Baltimore starter Spenser Watkins with solo shots in the first and fifth innings while he later tacked on a single in the ninth. The 30-year-old has wasted no time rounding back into form following a three-game absence due to a hand injury and has improved to his seasonal line to .316/.435/.711.