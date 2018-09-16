Angels' Mike Trout: Day off Sunday

Trout is not in the lineup Sunday against Seattle, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Trout gets his second day off in the month of September. He's hit .369/.506/.631 in 20 games since returning from a wrist injury, though that barely counts as a hot streak in a season in which he's hit .318/.466/.625 overall. Michael Hermosillo will get the start in center field.

