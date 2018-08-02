Angels' Mike Trout: Day off Thursday
Trout is not in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Trout will head to the bench for a rare day off while Eric Young gets another start in the outfield. Across 12 games since the All-Star break, Trout is hitting .297/.500/.784 with five home runs, 10 RBI and six stolen bases. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup for Friday's series opener in Cleveland.
