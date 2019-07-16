Angels' Mike Trout: Day-to-day with calf strain

An MRI on Monday revealed that Trout is dealing with a strained right calf.

This is positive news for the Angels, as Trout will be considered day-to-day moving forward after further testing ruled out a serious injury. At this point, it looks as though he'll avoid a trip to the injured list, though he may remain on the bench for the next few days as a precaution.

