Angels' Mike Trout: Dealing with sprained finger, cleared to DH

Trout has been diagnosed with a sprained right index finger, though he's been cleared to serve as the designated hitter. According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Trout is hitting second as the designated hitter Thursday against the Blue Jays.

The injury, which apparently started bothering Trout over the weekend, only affects the outfielder when he throws -- something confirmed by his inclusion in Thursday's lineup as well as his .750 batting average over the last five games. He'll be reevaluated in the coming days, but Trout expects to be in the lineup as the designated hitter until he's able to return to the outfield.