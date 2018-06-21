Angels' Mike Trout: Dealing with sprained finger, cleared to DH
Trout has been diagnosed with a sprained right index finger, though he's been cleared to serve as the designated hitter. According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Trout is hitting second as the designated hitter Thursday against the Blue Jays.
The injury, which apparently started bothering Trout over the weekend, only affects the outfielder when he throws -- something confirmed by his inclusion in Thursday's lineup as well as his .750 batting average over the last five games. He'll be reevaluated in the coming days, but Trout expects to be in the lineup as the designated hitter until he's able to return to the outfield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...