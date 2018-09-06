Angels' Mike Trout: Dealing with tight calf

Trout's absence from the starting lineup Wednesday was due to a tight calf sustained in Tuesday's contest, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout was hit in the calf by a pitch in his first at-bat Tuesday, but there were no reports of an injury after the outfielder stayed in the game. Manager Mike Scioscia confirmed that his star outfielder's absence Wednesday was due calf tightness stemming from the incident. The Halos' skipper added that Thursday's off day could allow Trout to return to the lineup Friday against the White Sox, so serious injury appears to have been averted.