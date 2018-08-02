Angels' Mike Trout: Dealing with wrist contusion

The Angels officially announced that Trout is day-to-day with a right wrist contusion.

Trout is situated on the bench for Thursday's series finale in Tampa Bay after suffering this injury while sliding into third base during the first inning of Wednesday's contest. Though he didn't sustain any structural damage, Trout is battling inflammation and soreness in the wrist.

