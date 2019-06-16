Angels' Mike Trout: Delivers 19th home run

Trout went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Rays.

Trout launched his 19th home run of the season in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to one, but the Angels would drop the series finale 6-5. The 27-year slugger has smacked four home runs and registered seven RBI over his last 10 games, though his batting average has dropped eight points over that stretch.