Play

Angels' Mike Trout: Delivers game-winning hit Thursday

Trout went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Thursday's win over the Mariners.

The star center fielder came up to bat with the bases loaded in the ninth inning of a tie game and answered the bell with a bases-clearing triple to put the Angels in front. Trout is now slashing an other-worldly .348/.467/.708 with 23 home runs -- a mark just six shy of last year's total despite logging 366 less at-bats to this point. He'll face Seattle lefty Marco Gonzales on Friday at Safeco Field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast