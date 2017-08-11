Angels' Mike Trout: Delivers game-winning hit Thursday
Trout went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Thursday's win over the Mariners.
The star center fielder came up to bat with the bases loaded in the ninth inning of a tie game and answered the bell with a bases-clearing triple to put the Angels in front. Trout is now slashing an other-worldly .348/.467/.708 with 23 home runs -- a mark just six shy of last year's total despite logging 366 less at-bats to this point. He'll face Seattle lefty Marco Gonzales on Friday at Safeco Field.
