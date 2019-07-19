Angels' Mike Trout: Doubles in return to lineup

Trout went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss to Houston.

After going hitless in his first three at-bats, Trout smacked a double to left field in the eighth inning. More importantly, he appeared healthy after missing three games with a strained right calf. His next step is to return to center field after serving as the team's designated hitter Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories