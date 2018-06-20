Angels' Mike Trout: Drives in two against Diamondbacks

Trout went 1-for-1 with two RBI and two walks in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Trout came up in the fifth with the bases loaded and delivered a two-run single that saw a third run come around on a throwing error by center fielder Jarrod Dyson. Trout is now riding an eight-game hitting streak and currently sports a .335 batting average. The young outfielder leads the majors in home runs (23), runs (60) and on-base percentage (.469).