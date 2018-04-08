Angels' Mike Trout: Early struggles continue Saturday
Trout went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday against the Athletics.
The perennial MVP candidate has looked like anything but a superstar so far, as he's now 7-for-38 (.184) on the season. Trout still has a decent 5:8 BB:K to go with two homers in that span, so there's no need to panic yet. It's a long season, so there's plenty of time for the 26-year-old to get on track and get back to his spot as one of the league's top players.
