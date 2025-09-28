Trout smacked a solo home run during the Angels' 6-2 loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Trout put the Angels on the board with a solo shot off Lance McCullers in the first inning before being replaced by Logan O'Hoppe in the third. Trout finished the season with a .798 OPS over 556 plate appearances, which was his lowest mark since the 2011 season (his first in the majors). However, the three-time AL MVP finished the 2025 campaign strong with five home runs over his last seven games and ended up playing in 130 games, his most since the 2019 season (134).