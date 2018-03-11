Angels' Mike Trout: Ends spring cold streak
Trout went 3-for-3 with a home run, a pair of RBI and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's spring training loss to the Giants.
Trout entered Saturday's contest mired in a 1-for-14 slump, but he broke out of his dry spell in a big way. Spring training stats for a proven superstar of his caliber shouldn't mean much to fantasy owners, as the production (assuming good health) should be sky-high for the 26-year-old once the games begin to count.
