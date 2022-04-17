Trout was removed in the top of the fifth inning after he was struck by a pitch in his left hand, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI before departing.

Brandon Marsh came on to pinch run for Trout, who appeared to be in considerable pain after he was struck in his non-throwing hand by Spencer Patton's 81 mile-per-hour slider. The extent of Trout's injury won't be known until he undergoes X-rays, with the Angels likely to provide an update on the matter after the game or at some point before Monday's series opener in Houston. Marsh would likely be the main beneficiary for extra playing time in the outfield alongside Jo Adell and Taylor Ward if Trout's hand injury is in fact significant enough to force him to the injured list.