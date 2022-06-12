Trout left Saturday's game against the Mets after six innings but did not appear to be injured, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The early exit is a potential worry, as Trout was appearing in his first game after a three-game absence due to groin tightness. It's likely that the Angels simply saw no need to push him further in his first game back, as the team held an 8-0 lead. Trout certainly didn't look injured during his time on the field, going 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, a double, three RBI and three runs scored.