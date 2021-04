Trout exited Thursday's contest in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on his elbow, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Trout was hit by a fastball in the fourth inning and was tended to by trainers for a couple minutes. He remained in the game and played in the field for one frame after, but was ultimately pulled. At the time of his exit, the Angels were down 7-0 so it's possible the team simply decided to play it safe to ensure Trout's health moving forward.