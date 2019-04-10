Angels' Mike Trout: Exits Tuesday's game

Trout was removed from Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a right groin strain.

Trout was replaced in center field by Peter Bourjos at the start of the fourth inning, though the reason for his exit was not immediately clear. Trout was seen on the television broadcast stretching and laughing in the dugout around the time of his removal, so it's possible the move was precautionary. The two-time AL MVP is officially considered day-to-day, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him out of Wednesday's lineup with an off day to follow Thursday, at least.