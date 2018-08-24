Angels' Mike Trout: Expected back Friday
Trout (wrist) is expected to return to the Angels on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Trout has been out since Aug. 1 with right wrist inflammation. He was nearing a return last week but was delayed by the death of his brother-in-law. The move is likely to be confirmed prior to Friday night's game against the Astros.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Won't return until next homestand•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Uncertain of activation Thursday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Heads to disabled list•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Wrist improving, hopeful for weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...