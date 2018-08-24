Angels' Mike Trout: Expected back Friday

Trout (wrist) is expected to return to the Angels on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout has been out since Aug. 1 with right wrist inflammation. He was nearing a return last week but was delayed by the death of his brother-in-law. The move is likely to be confirmed prior to Friday night's game against the Astros.

