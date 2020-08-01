Trout is expected to return from paternity leave as soon as Sunday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout's wife, Jessica, gave birth to the couple's first child within the last few days. Trout indicated prior to the season that he wasn't entirely sold on the idea of playing during a pandemic immediately before or after becoming a father, though manager Joe Maddon said Saturday that he expected his star outfielder back soon. Saturday is Trout's final day of paternity leave, though it hasn't been confirmed that he'll be back in the lineup Sunday.