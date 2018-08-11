Angels' Mike Trout: Expected to return Thursday

Trout (wrist) is expected to return from the disabled list when first eligible Thursday against the Rangers, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout's absence is a devastating one for the Angels and for fantasy owners, but it doesn't appear that it will be a particularly lengthy one. He's already missed nine days due to wrist inflammation but is likely to miss just one more week. Eric Young will continue to start in center field until Trout returns.