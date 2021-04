Trout (elbow) expects to play in Monday's game against the Rangers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout wasn't in the lineup for the last three games, but manager Joe Maddon said that the 29-year-old was able to take some swings in the batting cage Sunday. Even though Trout said after his cage work that he still isn't quite 100 percent healthy, the center fielder should be back in the starting nine for Monday's series opener.