Angels' Mike Trout: Expects to play Saturday

Trout (wrist) is optimistic that he will rejoin the starting lineup Saturday against the Indians, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Trout stated that his wrist felt "a lot better" than it did prior to Thursday's game, and that he's "pretty sure" he will be able to play Saturday. That said, he will take another day off from any throwing or swinging activities and hope that rest will allow him to recover from this wrist injury a little more quickly.