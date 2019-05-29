Angels' Mike Trout: Expects to play Thursday

Trout (foot) will sit out Wednesday's contest against Oakland but expects to play Thursday in Seattle, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The outfielder's foot is sore after he hit himself with a foul ball Tuesday. It sounds as though he may have played Wednesday if the game happened in the evening rather than the afternoon. The fact that those few hours were deemed relevant bodes well for his ability to return to the lineup after a one-game absence.