Angels' Mike Trout: Extends AL home run lead

Trout went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

His eighth-inning blast proved to be the game-winner, giving the Angels a 5-2 lead that just held up after the Astros rallied in the bottom of the frame. Trout leads the American League with 26 homers to go with his typically outstanding .299/.454/.633 slash line through 85 games.