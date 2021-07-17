Trout (calf) is close to a full recovery, but the outfielder still doesn't have a rehab assignment scheduled, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While the Angels still haven't determined when Trout could begin a rehab assignment, the fact that he's feeling close to 100 percent indicates the announcement could be coming any day now. Once he is able to start a rehab stint, the star outfielder will likely need to get at least a handful of games under his belt before he's activated. Trout should have a chance to return by the end of July, though it's possible he doesn't get reinstated until the beginning of August.