Angels' Mike Trout: Feels good following surgery

Trout reported feeling good after undergoing surgery to have a neuroma removed from his right foot Friday, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.

Trout has already been ruled out for the season after opting for surgery when less-invasive procedures to quell the pain in his foot were not effective. He'll be in a walking sandal for about two weeks until stitches are removed and should be fully recovered by the time spring training comes around next season.

