Angels' Mike Trout: Finger not fully healed, will continue to DH
Trout stated that his injured finger will probably require another week or so to fully recover, so he will continue to serve as the team's designated hitter going forward, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Trout sprained his right index finger last weekend, but it reportedly only affects him on throws from the outfield, which is why he has served as the team's DH over the last four games. The superstar has gone just 2-for-14 with seven strikeouts in those four contests, so the minor injury may be affecting his ability to produce at plate after all. That said, the Angels would be foolish to take risks with its superstar by rolling him out there if the ailment was severe, so we have to chalk up his recent struggles to a natural slump.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Dealing with sprained finger, cleared to DH•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Drives in two against Diamondbacks•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Continues recent tear•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Goes deep twice again•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Blasts two homers against Mariners•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Flashes power, speed Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...