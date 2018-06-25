Angels' Mike Trout: Finger not fully healed, will continue to DH

Trout stated that his injured finger will probably require another week or so to fully recover, so he will continue to serve as the team's designated hitter going forward, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout sprained his right index finger last weekend, but it reportedly only affects him on throws from the outfield, which is why he has served as the team's DH over the last four games. The superstar has gone just 2-for-14 with seven strikeouts in those four contests, so the minor injury may be affecting his ability to produce at plate after all. That said, the Angels would be foolish to take risks with its superstar by rolling him out there if the ailment was severe, so we have to chalk up his recent struggles to a natural slump.