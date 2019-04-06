Angels' Mike Trout: Fireworks display against Rangers
Trout went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
The $360 million man is off to a blistering start to the season with three homers and a 6:2 BB:K through eight games. Trout set a career high with 122 free passes last year, and with little lineup support beyond an aging Albert Pujols, the best player in the game could be the odds-on favorite to lead the league in that category in 2019.
