Angels' Mike Trout: Flashes power, speed Saturday

Trout went 3-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

The first-inning shot off Cole Hamels gave Trout his 19th homer of the year, putting him into a tie with J.D. Martinez for the major-league lead, while the second-inning steal was his 13th -- tying him with Mookie Betts and Michael Taylor for fourth in MLB in that category. Trout has also collected a hit in 10 of his last 11 games, posting an eye-popping .405/.500/.952 slash line over that stretch that would seem completely unsustainable for a lesser mortal.