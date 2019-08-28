Angels' Mike Trout: Gets day off Wednesday

Trout is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers.

This lineup was released on MLB.com and has not been confirmed by any of the team's beat writers, but we'll assume it's accurate. He got an off day on Aug. 18 as well, so perhaps the Angels are just going to give him occassional rest days now that they are eliminated from playoff contention. Brian Goodwin is starting in center field and leading off.

