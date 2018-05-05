Angels' Mike Trout: Gets three more hits against Mariners
Trout went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and a run in the Angels' 5-0 win over Seattle on Friday.
One of the most prolific offensive forces in the game kept his sterling season right on rolling against Seattle, as Trout's slash line is now up to a pristine .310/.438/.681. There isn't anything that he doesn't do at that plate and it's simply unfair that a hitter this gifted can also contribute on the basepaths like Trout does, as the 26-year-old is also 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts so far this season.
