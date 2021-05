Trout is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

With a team off day looming Thursday, manager Joe Maddon has elected to hold multiple everyday players out of the lineup to give them a more extended breather. In addition to Trout, David Fletcher, Justin Upton and Kurt Suzuki will also take a seat in the series finale. Trout will rest after going 0-for-9 over his last three starts, but he's still holding down a magnificent .355/.477/.673 slash line for the season.