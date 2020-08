Trout went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and a walk during Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the A's.

The 29-year-old clubbed his eighth homer of the year 399 feet to right field to tie the game 1-1 during the first inning, and he brought home another run with the sac fly two frames later. Trout unsurprisingly continues to put up MVP-level numbers with a .328/.377/.738 slash line in 15 games this season.