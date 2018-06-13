Angels' Mike Trout: Goes deep twice again

Trout went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

Trout has done his part over the last two games against Seattle, going 5-for-8 with four homers and five RBI, but the rest of the offense hasn't been up to the task in the pair of losses. If it's even possible, the two-time MVP may be in the midst of his best season yet, as the home runs were his league-leading 22nd and 23rd on the year to go along with a .310/.438/.682 slash line.