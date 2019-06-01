Angels' Mike Trout: Goes yard in loss

Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Trout's blast got the Angels on the board in the sixth inning. The star center fielder is hitting .284/.458/.585 in 54 games this year, with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 39 runs scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories