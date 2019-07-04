Angels' Mike Trout: Goes yard twice in Arlington

Trout went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

The homers were his first since June 19, and Trout slashed a (by his standards) disappointing .268/.388/.293 in the 11 games between power displays. On the season, he's now hitting .296 with 24 homers and 61 RBI in 83 games as he marches towards his second 40-HR, and third 100-RBI, campaign of his career.