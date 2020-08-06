Trout went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four total RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.

Trout unleashed a solo shot off starter Marco Gonzales in the sixth inning, and he later added a three-run bomb off reliever Taylor Williams in the eighth, although his late power surge wasn't enough to mount a comeback. Trout has homered three times in two games since returning to the lineup following a paternity leave, and he is slashing a strong .323/.389/.742 with a 1.131 OPS after a slow start to the season.