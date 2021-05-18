Trout is expected to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after he was removed in the first inning of Monday's 7-4 win over Cleveland due to a right calf strain, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After walking in his first plate appearance of the night and advancing to second base on a wild pitch, Trout appeared to tweak his lower leg while running out an inning-ending popout off the bat of Jared Walsh. At this time, the Angels are viewing Trout as day-to-day, though it's worth noting that he previously missed three games in 2019 due to a mild right calf strain. Though the Angels have dropped 10 of their last 15 games to fall four games under .500, Trout has enjoyed another excellent individual season. Despite striking out at a career-worst 28.1 percent clip, he's holding down personal-best marks in batting average (.333) and on-base average (.466) while slugging eight home runs and stealing two bases across 146 plate appearances.