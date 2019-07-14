Angels' Mike Trout: Headed for MRI

Trout will undergo an MRI on his right calf Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Trout exited Sunday's matchup against Seattle due to right calf tightness, and even though the Angels don't believe the injury to be serious, they'll exercise caution by sending their star center fielder for further testing.

