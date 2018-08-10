Angels' Mike Trout: Heads to disabled list
Trout (wrist) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right wrist inflammation.
Despite manager Mike Scioscia expressing optimism Wednesday about Trout's prospects for this weekend's series against the Athletics, he'll go on the disabled list after sitting out the past seven games. The 27-year-old received a cortisone injection earlier this week but it remains unclear how long the lingering injury is expected to sideline him, although he will be eligible to return for next weekend's series at Texas.
