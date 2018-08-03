Angels' Mike Trout: Held out again Friday
Trout is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Trout will remain out of the lineup after suffering a right wrist contusion during Wednesday's contest. Eric Young is set to make another start in center field in his absence. Trout should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt.
