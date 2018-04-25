Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

The blast was his league-leading 10th of the season, and fourth in the last five games. The six-time All Star's slow start is now officially a thing of the past, as he sports a .308/.418/.692 slash line and looks poised for yet another MVP-caliber campaign.

