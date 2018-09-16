Angels' Mike Trout: Hits 34th home run

Trout went 2-for-4 with a walk, double and two-run homer against the Mariners on Saturday.

Trout took Erasmo Ramirez deep in the first inning to record his 34th home run of the season. It was his first home run in a week, though he still ranks seventh in the American League in long balls, despite missing the majority of August. Now hitting .318/.466/.625 across 437 at-bats, Trout has locked in another season of stellar production.