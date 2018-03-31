Angels' Mike Trout: Hits first home run of season

Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs, accounting for all the scoring in LA's 2-1 win over Oakland on Friday.

Trout went 0-for-6 in the Angels' season-opener but he got right back to his old ways with Friday's homer. He's as safe a fantasy play as there is in the game right now, so look for the numbers to start piling up in short order.