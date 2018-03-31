Angels' Mike Trout: Hits first home run of season

Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs, accounting for all the scoring in LA's 2-1 win over Oakland on Friday.

Trout went 0-for-6 in the Angels' season-opener but he got right back to his old ways with Friday's homer. He's as safe a fantasy play as there is in the game right now, so look for the numbers to start piling up in short order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories